During the pandemic Governor Northam and the General Assembly halted disconnection of utility services such as water, gas, and electricity. As of Sept. 1, all localities and companies are able to begin disconnecting services for nonpayment.
The Town of South Hill announced last week that they would begin service disconnections for outstanding bills not paid as of 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10. If the balance in it’s entirety is not paid, service will be interrupted on Monday, Sept. 13.
To have your service reconnected you will be charged an additional $40 reconnect fee if payment is not received by 5 PM on Friday, September 10, 2021.
In the newly passed State budget plan, lawmakers approved $120 million in American Rescue Plan relief funds for residential utility customers. Accounts over 60 days in debt as of Aug. 31 are eligible, however, Dominion Energy customers are not included as the company is currently not allowed to disconnect services to their customers until March of 2022.
Town Finance Director Sheila Cutrell says that the town has utilized all available Utility Relief Funds to assist utility customers. Over $56,000.00 has been applied to numerous utility accounts to assist customers with the water and sewer portions of their bills.
“Town staff has made hundreds of telephone calls, distributed hundreds of door hangers, included information on the utility bills and in the weekly broadcasts as well as made posts on Facebook and posted notices at the Town Hall in an effort to reach out to our customers to notify them of upcoming utility disconnections for non-payment,” said Cutrell.
In an effort to prevent disconnection, the town will offer a payment plan for customers who have large delinquent balances.
If you have questions about your service please contact the Town Hall at 434/447-3191.
