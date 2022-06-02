Flags laid to honor Veterans

Local business owner, Jimmie Keith Crowder and Frank Nanney place a Bonnie Blue flag on the grave of William Carter, CSA as part of the biannual flag placing event hosted by the All Saint’s Episcopal Church Veteran’s Outreach Ministry.
