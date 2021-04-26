Electric Cooperative Director recognized for Advanced Leadership Certification

Peggy Lee, a member of the Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative Board of Directors, recently earned and was awarded the Board Leadership Certificate (BLC) from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA).
A continually evolving energy industry places ever-changing demands on electric cooperative directors; accordingly, serving in those roles requires an increasing knowledge of ongoing changes in electric utility operation and management, competent governance skills, and a sound knowledge of cooperative principles. MEC, and its directors, have a commitment to continue both training and education to ensure MEC continues to succeed in a changing environment and that the organization is well-positioned to make the most informed and beneficial decisions on behalf of the Cooperative’s membership. Through its affiliation with the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, MEC’s directors participate in these virtual programs and workshops to maintain and sharpen their body of knowledge, to the benefit of the Cooperative, by providing general overall guidance and establishing a strong strategic focus.
The NRECA BLC is part of the continuing Director Education Certificate Program and recognizes individuals who further their professional governance development beyond the basic requirements of a Credentialed Cooperative Director (CCD). Directors who have attained the BLC have completed ten advanced credits in issues-oriented courses.
MEC Board Chairman, David Jones, states, “Each member of our Board of Directors recognizes the responsibilities conveyed upon them as they represent their fellow Cooperative Members and their communities. Peggy’s completion of this Credential program demonstrates her strong commitment and ongoing preparation to serve the members of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative and Southside Virginia.”
Lee has served on the MEC board since 2008 and resides in Freeman, Virginia. She also serves on the Governance Committees for MEC and is a representative of the Cooperative’s Emporia District. Lee holds a master’s degree in health administration and is a retired executive director of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Brunswick County Farm Service Agency. In 2020, Lee was elected to the National Society of Leadership and Success, Sigma Alpha Pi.
Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative was created in 1938 and is the not-for-profit energy provider to over 31,000 meters located in portions of the Virginia counties of Brunswick, Charlotte, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Pittsylvania, Southampton and Sussex and the North Carolina counties of Granville, Person, Northampton, Vance and Warren. It is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, headquartered in Chase City with district offices in Gretna, Emporia, Chase City and Bracey. It is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit meckelec.org.
NRECA represents the nation’s more than 900 private, consumer-owned electric cooperatives, which provide electric service to more than 42 million people in 47 states. With over 7,200 Directors. MEC President and CEO John Lee represents the state of Virginia on the NRECA Board of Directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.