Around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, October 16, the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Southside Rescue Squad responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of the 58 Bypass, Atlantic Street, and Country Lane. Two vehicles were involved, a tractor trailer and a 4-door white Honda. There have been no injuries reported. There was some roadway blockage but that has been cleared at this time. Please use caution in this area.
breaking
Motor Vehicle Accident at Bypass intersection
- From Staff Reports
-
- Updated
