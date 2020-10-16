Motor Vehicle Accident at Bypass intersection
Ashley Gee

Around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, October 16, the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Southside Rescue Squad responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of the 58 Bypass, Atlantic Street, and Country Lane. Two vehicles were involved, a tractor trailer and a 4-door white Honda. There have been no injuries reported. There was some roadway blockage but that has been cleared at this time. Please use caution in this area. 