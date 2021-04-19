Clover man dies in head on collision

On Thursday, April 15 at 2:26 p.m. the Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department and the Southside Rescue Squad responded to a motor vehicle accident on Highway 47, a half of a mile North of Route 664.
David Lacks of Dunnsville, VA was driving northbound in a 1984 International Tractor Trailer hauling a load of logs when he attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. The truck that Lacks was driving overturned and spilled the load of logs which then caught fire.
Richard Powell of Clover, VA was traveling southbound in a 1996 Ford Windstar Van when he was struck head on by Lacks. Powell was found deceased upon the arrival of fire and rescue. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Buckhorn Fire Chief, Jimmy Callahan, called for assistance from the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department due to the severity of the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.