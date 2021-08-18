VCU Health makes vaccines mandatory for employees

Last week, following a mandate from Governor Northam requiring all state employees to be vaccinated, VCU Health CMH announced that it is now mandatory it’s 800 employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Case numbers are back on the rise as the Delta variant continues to spread throughout the Commonwealth. Northam says, “The only way to end this pandemic is for everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As head of state government, we have a responsibility to lead by example and ensure the safety of our employees and the people they serve. The three vaccines are safe, effective, free, and widely available, and I strongly urge every eligible Virginian to get their shot. The time for waiting is over.”
According to Marketing Communication Specialist for VCU Health CMH, Kristy Fowler, more than 70% of VCU Health System team members have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. “The number of vaccinated employees is likely higher, since our data only reflects vaccinations that took place at our health system at this time. We are working on adding documentation of vaccinations that took place elsewhere into our system.”
“We engaged our team members over several weeks, hosting listening sessions and issuing a vaccine survey. The majority of our team members, which is 60%, let us know that they would feel most comfortable at work if the COVID-19 vaccine was a requirement for employment.”
The only people who will be exempt from the vaccine are those that have received a religious exemption or an exemption for medical contraindications. Those employees will be required to take a weekly COVID test to ensure that they are able to work.
VCU says that they are aware that not every employee is supporting the mandate. Employees and their supporters gathered at each of the two entrances of the hospital last Wednesday displaying signs with phrases like “By Choice, Not Force” to protest the policy update. At this time, VCU estimates that a small number of team members participated in the Walk Out Wednesday initiative. According to one of the walk out organizers there were about 50 to 60 participants.
"We appreciated the respective manner exhibited by those participating in the demonstration," said Ken Kurz, Director of Marketing and Development at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital.
Now that the mandate has been added to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s policy, if an employee refuses to comply with the mandate, it will be considered a voluntary resignation by VCU Health System.
“Requiring the vaccine at this point in our fight against the pandemic is the right thing to do. It protects our patients, team members and their families by nearly eliminating their risk of getting severely ill or dying from the disease. We must keep our facilities, staff, patients and guests safe from the growing threat
of the Delta virus and other variants. Vaccination is the most effective way to do it.”
