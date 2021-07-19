Clarksville Elem. students create mural

The Clarksville Elementary Art GATE students created a mural for their summer session.  They painted the sun mural on an exterior shed near the kindergarten playground. Clarksville Elementary Art GATE would like to thank ACE Hardware in Clarksville for their paint donation. Pictured from left to right: Mrs. Gwaltney, CES Art Teacher, Alyssa Hasenmueller, Sarah Hudson and Aubrey Cranfill. (Not pictured: Sarah-Lynn Card)