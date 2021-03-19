VCU Health offering $25 sports physicals

South Hill, VA (3/16/21) – VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is currently offering a sports physical for $25.00 per person at CMH Health and Wellness located at 416 Durant Street in South Hill. Parents can call the CMH Health and Wellness office at (434) 774-2541 to schedule an appointment. Parents are required to pay $25.00 per child in cash (correct change) at the time of servicebecause insurance is not accepted at this location.
The sports physical will be completed by a licensed Nurse Practitioner and will include the following: height, weight, vision screening and physical examination.
Again, correct change of exactly $25.00 must be presented at the time of the physical, if you have any other questions or concerns, please call (434) 774-2541.
