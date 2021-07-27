1 injured, 1 dead in Lunenburg County crash

Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal car accident that occurred on Sunday, July 25 at 8:01 a.m. on Springfield Road, south of Barnes Road in Lunenburg County.
According to Public Relations Coordinator, Shelby Crouch, a 2005 Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound when it ran off the road, struck a tree, overturned and landed back in the roadway.
The driver, Shannon M. Coleman, 34, of Meherrin, was transported for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing her safety belt at the time of the crash.
The passenger, a 4-year-old boy, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt or age-appropriate safety restraints.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
