SH native returns home, joins Farrar Funeral Home team

After leaving many years ago, David Boswell made the choice to return to his hometown and back to his roots as the newest Funeral Service Professional at Farrar Funeral Home.
He left South Hill when he was 18 to attend East Carolina University. He graduated from N.C. State and went into the “golf course business”, maintaining grounds and managing courses. Boswell says while working one day, he decided to change his profession and go into funeral services.
Though he chose to make the change to a new career, David was no stranger to caring for others at the end of their life. His mother Patsy created the first hospice and hospice volunteer group in Mecklenburg County in the early 1990s, which later became the CMH Hospice. After retirement, his father, Bobby, worked as a Funeral Assistant for Farrar Funeral Home for over 10 years.
Patsy also worked closely with Farrar, bringing hospice volunteers to the funeral home to help them understand the funeral process and everything needed so they could educate the families they worked with.
David joined Beth Farrar-Lett, Owner and Operator, along with Craig Reed, Funeral Director; and Betty Brown; Office Manager, at Farrar Funeral Home in December of 2022. As a Funeral Service Professional, David will help with the entire funeral process. From making arrangements to the care of the deceased, his goal is to make the process as easy as possible for those grieving the loss of their loved one.
When asked about having David join the team, Beth said, “We have talked about this happening and coming to fruition for probably 15 years and we always hoped that someday it would work out. In December of 2022, it worked out. I think the timing was right for both of us and I look forward to what we have to offer to the people here and the opportunities that lie ahead. We’re excited to have him join Craig, Betty, and I. Our team looks forward to helping families celebrate life while healing broken hearts.”
“I’m excited to be back home; to be able to sit here and talk to people about old times. I also look forward to serving the people of this community for many years,” said Boswell.
