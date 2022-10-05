A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued nine indictments to individuals in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Tristin Booth of South Hill is charged with the first-degree murder of Dontavious Wilson, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious assault resulting in a victim injury, and attempting to shoot, stab, cut, or wound another person in commission of a felony.
Travis Thompson of South Hill is charged with felony distribution for sell or profit of a Schedule I or II drug, possession of a firearm while in unlawful possession of a Schedule I or II drug, and buying or receiving a stolen firearm.
Kenneth Wilborne of South Hill is charged with two felony counts of possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Darrius Young of Oxford, NC is charged with forging a public record and fishing/hunting without a license.
Damon Gregg of Clarksville is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Niicole Jones of Brodnax is charged with destruction of property.
Lavondie Pettus of Centreville is charged with felony eluding police officers.
Joseph Russo of Emporia is charged with assaulting a law enforcement or DOC person.
Tyquasia Wood of Chase City is charged with feloniously obtaining a credit card.
