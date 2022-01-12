Small Business Spotlight: Dance It Out moves to bigger location

Dance It Out has already made its mark in the short amount of time that it has been a part of the local community. You can easily catch one of their performances at pretty much any local festival or parade around. Owned by Michelle Harris and Alicia Washburn, the studio offers a wide variety of dancing classes including ballet, hip hop, tap, and lyrical.
Alicia and Michelle met through fitness classes held in a dance studio near Los Cocos restaurant in South Hill. The two quickly realized that they shared a passion for dance and decided to start teaching classes a couple of nights a week. Alicia’s main focus has been ballet while Michelle covers hip hop, jazz, and musical theater classes. The business started to grow as more students registered for classes, prompting the duo to move into a building in downtown LaCrosse. With the help of tother teachers, the classes offered has expanded to Irish, tap, and lyrical. They even have a teacher that comes from Raleigh once a week to teach body awareness, diving a little deeper in to technique.
As their business continued to grow, Michelle and Alicia saw the need for a bigger space. The new location on Highway 1 across from Crestview Cemetery includes five dance studios with professional dance floors and wall to wall mirrors, a 6000 square foot gymnastics facility with new full size balance beams, uneven bars, vaults, and a nearly regulation sized floor, along with a new welcome desk and lobby.
“We started looking back in March and we couldn’t seem to find anything that worked. We had looked at this building before in passing but didn’t realize that there was an upstairs and a downstairs. When our realtor told us that we should take a look at it, we realized it was really the perfect location,” said Alicia.
Students began attending the new facility last Wednesday and while they still have a few things to finish, Michelle, Alicia, and the rest of the Dance It Out team are excited to be in the new location.
The two business owners strive to give people in the community a creative outlet. “It’s hard in a small town to have access to a lot of different things. We just hope that we are providing [our students with this knowledge] by teaching them different styles of dance and introducing them to dance and theater history. We hope to broaden [the kids] horizons so that they can sample things and see if that’s something that they even have an interest in doing.”
To learn more about Dance It Out, Flip It Out, Act It Out, or Sing It Out, contact Michelle or Alicia at by visiting the business Facebook page.
