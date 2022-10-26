On Friday, October 21 at approximately 8:30 p.m, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an active shooter call at the Huddle House on Highway 903 in Bracey. After arriving on scene and interviewing several witnesses and victims it was learned that the shooter had left the area.
While conducting the investigation Deputy Waters learned that a verbal altercation between a three individuals had escalated with one of the individuals firing a handgun. The suspect went to a vehicle that she was driving and fired one round in the air. She started to leave the parking lot and made a U-turn and parked behind one of the victim’s vehicle. There was another verbal confrontation between the suspect and the victim after she made the U-turn.
Video evidence showed the victim walking away when the suspect raised the handgun and aimed at the victim and fired another round.
At this time active warrants have been issued against the suspect for attempted 1st degree murder, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, assault and battery, and two counts of brandishing of a firearm.
