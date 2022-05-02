A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted 15 individuals in May. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Shamari Thorne-Alexander of LaCrosse is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the death of Samurae Crayton.
On January 12, law enforcement responded to Chase Avenue Apartments in Chase City in regards to a shots fired call. When they arrived they found Crayton unresponsive on the floor.
Thorne- Alexander is also charged with two counts of felony malicious wounding and four counts of using a firearm while committing a felony.
Anthony Churchill of LaCrosse is charged with felony breaking and entering and grand larceny.
Keymon Davis of Chase City is charged with making a false statement on a consent form when trying to purchase a firearm.
Kenneth Ellsworth of Chesapeake is charged with one count of delivering narcotics to a prisoner, possession of marijuana while imprisoned, possession with the intent to distribute over 5 lbs. of marijuana, and felony procuring.
Cecil Hatcher of Scottsburg is charged with writing a bad check for over $1000.
Michael Provenza, Jr. of Brooklyn, MD is charged with grand larceny, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy to commit grand larceny.
Keith Seward of South Hill is charged with making a false statement on a consent form when trying to purchase a firearm.
Jimese Thomas of South Hill is charged with felony possession of a firearm having been previously convicted.
Kemon Watkins of LaCrosse is charged with making a false statement on a consent form when trying to purchase a firearm.
Dekantra Wilson of Victoria is charged with breaking and entering and felony abduction.
Ashley Stewart of Petersburg is charged with feloniously assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Anthony Buisset of Bracey is charged with two counts of possessing a Schedule I or II drug, felony grand larceny, and misdemeanor petit larceny.
Marcus Clark of Henderson is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Dontavious Wilson of South Hill is charged with with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Patrick Mitchell of South Hill is charged with two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.