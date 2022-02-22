Small Business Spotlight: The Chill Zone keeps it fun and family friendly with plenty of sweet treat options

The Chill Zone has been a small business in South Hill since October 4 of last year, providing a fun place for customers to try a wide variety of ice cream and other treats.
Owners and operators Karissa and Demetrick Phillips received their keys to the building on August 8, 2021 and in just 60 days had turned the building from a basic shell to the bright, welcoming, family atmosphere that we see today.
“Our business is designed to be a specialty frozen dessert shoppe giving families and the youth in our community a place to come in and CHILL. Whether that be for a frozen treat or just having a chill time in a relaxing seat with some friends.”
Phillips says that the foundation of their business is based on God's plan and his guidance on how to put that plan into action here in their hometown of South Hill.
“We are residents of downtown South Hill and have four boys that participate in multiple sports throughout our community. We found it very difficult to have an indoor gathering place for our teams to meet in unity after games, practices, on weekends, or just to hang out in our community. It helped that our family is known for organizing and selling snow cones and funnel cakes at fundraising events for our teams,” she said.
“At first we wanted to sell just snow cones curbside somewhere in downtown South Hill, however there is a very expensive peddlers fee for anyone who lives in the town of South Hill, but fortunately not outside of the town limits. I set my goals in mind and said ‘well we will open a store front it will be cheaper in the end and it will also bring our community something we do not have’. Then came the idea to have an ice cream shop. Things didn't work out as I planned in early 2021 and fell all on God's timing months later, which led to me not being able to just simply open the ice cream shop.”
While attending a baseball tournament in Myrtle Beach last year the Phillips family had their first ice cream rolling experience. As soon as they got back in the car, Karissa told Demetrick that they would be opening an ice-cream shop when they got home. “I told him that it would be rolled ice-cream in a taco shell,” said Karissa. “He thought I was joking.”
“We came home that week and I got right to planning. I didn't want our special place to be known as just an "ice cream shop, but something so much bigger, so much more! A Specialty Frozen dessert Shoppe!!”
They opened the doors serving 16 flavors of hand dipped creamery ice cream made with at least 16% butter fat, all the toppings and drizzles your heart desires, 25+ flavors of homemade milkshakes, 9 flavors of drip coffee that can be served hot, iced coffee, or in a frappe, no fancy big franchise name needed. If you can think of it and they have the ingredients, they will make it for you!
“We can make all of those specialty frappes in house and 9+ varieties of smoothies. Due to frequent requesting, we added these to our menu even prior to opening. We have 13 different rolled taco options on our fresh made in house waffle taco shells, These can be made DAIRY FREE as well. We have sundaes and the good ole fashioned banana spilt. Just recently in January we have added homemade fudge in 20 flavor varieties to our menu, beef jerky sticks, specialty popcorn, french macaroons in 25+ flavor options, and 40 Below joe, just like dippin dots but coffee, vegan, gluten free, dairy free.”
All of their menu can be delivered right to your door via door dash. They have party packages available, where you can rent a space or the whole dining area, add pizza, ice cream, or you can rent the space for a dance party.
“We have recently explored the option of having frequent youth dances and positive youth gatherings, as well as safe fun events for adults in our community. We can never replace Brian’s but we as a community mourn the loss of that place daily, and if I can bring a small piece of something fun back here it gives me hope. The community has given us an outpouring of love and support which is greatly appreciated, even recently when we had to scale back our hours to just the weekends temporarily to train some new staff, and get some new system upgrades in place that were much needed to make The Chill Zone be the place everyone can become to know, love, and enjoy! We have had customers from as far North as New York, and as far south as Florida that we know of show us the love! We have customers drive from hours away just to check us out and grab a taco! We want The Chill Zone to be a place where we can give back to our community, be a place where our youth can gather, our families can gather, people of South Hill, far and wide can come together and feel the love that we have poured into our business in hopes it will bring joy to our town, our community, our future.”
“In the very near future we hope to have an additional upscale banquet space available for reservations. We look forward to having an official GRAND OPENING/kickoff set in early summer 2022!”
