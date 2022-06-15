VCU Health CMH President announces end of year retirement

President of VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Scott Burnette has announced his plan to retire at the end of the year.
Scott has over 40 years of service in health care administration and operations. He began his career in South Hill in 1999 as President of Community Memorial Hospital. He later oversaw the affiliation with VCU Health in 2014. Under his leadership, a new inpatient facility was opened in 2017, the first new hospital in South Hill since 1954.
When asked what were some of the greatest successes of his career, he said, “I don’t know that I can say that they are my great successes. Everything that has happened is because of the team here and this community. It has not been about me, it’s been about everybody working together. So I would say that if I have had any success, it’s being a part of what has happened here and in this community.”
During his tenure, CMH constructed a state-of-the-art Hendrick Oncology and Rehabilitation facility and with strong donor support, the Solari Radiation Therapy Center, the only radiation oncology facility in south-central Virginia.
Along with the new hospital facility, VCU Health and community donors made possible the construction of a modern, multi-specialty clinic that today houses more than 21 physician and dental specialty clinics to extend high-quality care to CMH’s rural service area. In 2016, CMH achieved designation as the region’s only Certified Primary Stroke Center. During his tenure, the hospital received national recognition for its initiatives in patient safety, quality and patient satisfaction.
After such a long career, you would expect there to be some obstacles along the way but nothing had prepared Scott and his team for the Coronavirus pandemic. “It was a world-wide pandemic that no one was equipped for. To have that exacerbated by a sudden lack of adequate supplies and personnel. Trying to deal with this for two and a half years is, by far, the biggest challenge. I’ve seen a lot of major challenges but nothing they taught us prepared us for this.”
Scott has been very active in federal and state legislative advocacy representing the concerns of health care organizations, for which he received recognition from the American Hospital Association. He served 10 years on the Board of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and is a past chairman. He also served as a Delegate to the American Hospital Association’s Regional Policy Board. He was appointed by former Governor Warner to the Virginia Board of Health in 2004, was reappointed by Governor Kaine in 2008, and served until 2010 when he was asked by Dr. Bill Hazel, then-Secretary of Health and Human Resources of Virginia, to serve on the Virginia Health Reform Initiative Advisory Council. Scott also served on then Lt. Governor Ralph Northam’s task force on Health Care Quality and Payment Reform. He is currently a board member and Treasurer for the Virginia Health Catalyst.
Before relocating to South Hill, Burnette served as President/CEO at Effingham Hospital in Springfield, Georgia. Previously, he was a vice-president at Lynchburg General Hospital, a Division of Centra Health in Lynchburg, Virginia, where he worked for 14 years.
Since his arrival in Virginia, Scott has been very active in the community. He is a member of the Southern Virginia Region 3 GO Virginia Council (a legislated economic development initiative), the South Hill Industrial Development Authority and supports many economic development activities, as well as community organizations and events. At one point, he served as president of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce.
“This has been a great and wonderful community. I’ve actually used it as a selling point to recruit new physicians. This is a unique place. People around here do not care about where you’re from, they just care who you are and if you want to move to this community and be engaged, that’s all they need to know. They’ve been accepting people from all over the world for 40-50 years thinking back on our medical staff and that’s what I’ve used as a selling point.”
“If people around here see that something needs to be done, they pick up and help. They don’t treat people like outsiders and welcome everyone. It has been an awesome place to live. When I came here I thought that I would be here for three years and move on. I was clearly wrong. A lot of that had to do with this place the people,” he said.
Burnette admits that the decision to leave was a difficult one. “I’ve been doing this for a long time. I have been actively working, whether full-time or part-time, since I was 10 years old so making the decision to retire was not an easy one by any stretch of the imagination. I love this team and this awesome place.”
Though he has no definite plans for retirement, Scott plans to stay engaged in the community in some sort of a service capacity. “I will do something. I just don’t know exactly what it is right now. I’ve got some ideas but nothing firm yet. I’ve got several months here that I need to focus on.”
Scott says he hopes the team at VCU Health CMH and the community remembers that he cared. “I can’t say enough about the team here. These guys have done more and been through more than most and they stood up through every bit of it. I think the community should be really proud of the staff here and we’re lucky to have the support that we do. When we were going through the pandemic people were stepping up bringing food, flowers, anything that we might need. Local businesses stepped in to help without hesitation. Virginia Quilting in LaCrosse retooled there manufacturing to make masks and gowns for us because they couldn’t be found anywhere and within 48 hours they started producing things for us. One of the local distilleries started making hand sanitizer for us. Not everybody can do that. People in other places were in awe of how this community just rallied around to help. That’s this community. Help was needed and people showed up.”
