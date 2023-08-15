The non-profit organization Families Embracing Autism Together has expanded into a new facility called “The Bailey Center for Special Needs”. Located in the former Memory Makers building on East Atlantic Street, the center will serve as a multi-purpose center to support families and individuals affected by both physical and intellectual disabilities, not just Autism.
Service providers housed in the center will include Leisha Lopresti from Speech Beyond Words, Kelly White of Sunrise Therapeutic Services of Virginia, and a Family Resource Navigator supported through Commonwealth Autism.
“The center will include a life skills room with full kitchen and laundry area, a sensory room, and safe hang space for teens and young adults. The large multi-purpose room will be used for recreational classes such as music and art as well as training and support for caregivers, siblings, and educators. We also plan to expand on our work program, Learning in Networks of Community Support (LINCS), to support employment and inclusion in our area,” said F.E.A.T. Co-Founder Mandi Calhoun.
Calhoun, along with Shannon Facchina, joined together to form F.E.A.T. in 2016 after Mandi’s son, Bailey, who the center is named after, was diagnosed with autism. After years of driving back and forth to appointments five days a week, Mandi and Shannon, Bailey’s pre-school teacher, decided there needed to be resources in Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas for children with special needs.
“The idea for the center came from me and was fully supported by our Board. We were able to connect with other agencies around the state and learn about what they were doing in similar fashion. We anticipate opening in December 2023. We hope that this center will not only serve our local community but also our surrounding counties. Opportunities for individuals with special needs are limited in our area. Our tagline is "Going beyond boundaries." We plan to fill a gap in our community and enrich the lives of those affected by disabilities,” said Calhoun.
Community awareness also became a large part of FEAT’s mission. Activities like Sensory Santa and Autism Family Night at Parrish Pumpkin Patch soon became annual events for FEAT.
FEAT was awarded a grant in 2021 through Microsoft’s Community Empowerment fund to start an inclusive employment program for the area. FEAT partnered with Mecklenburg County Public Schools to launch their program LINCS, Learning in Network of Community Support. Several area businesses jumped on board, welcoming juniors and seniors that were part of the Life Skills Program into their workforce. The program just completed its second successful year and continues to grow.
In 2023 FEAT was awarded a grant through ChangeX, supported by Microsoft, to start a Buddy Ball Program. Buddy Ball is a non-competitive sport for individuals with physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities. It allows them to play sports regardless of their disabilities, teaches teamwork, and promotes self-esteem, physical fitness, and social skills. The first Buddy Ball season kicked off Spring of 2023, providing an opportunity for over 100 children and youth, both typically functioning and special needs, to come together to participate in an organized sport.
“We would not be able to provide any of these services at little to no cost without the support of donors and our community. If you would like to find out more about how you can support, visit our newly refurbished website, ssvafeat.org. The offerings through FEAT at this center will be free to minimal charge. We want everyone to have access, no matter his or her financial situation. The center will be fully funded through donations and grants.”
