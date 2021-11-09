Jireh Construction Company, Inc. requested the rezoning of property on Raleigh Avenue between West Atlantic Street and Forest Hill Drive from a single-family residential R1-15 to townhouse/condominium R2-8.
Jean Clary Bagley with Exit Realty says that they are working with the buyers of the 6.3-acre property to build a set of townhouses. B&B Consultants Engineer Sam Carroll explained that the property would hold about 46, upscale, for purchase, units in the area across from the Briar Creek Apartments on Raleigh Avenue.
Councilmen Ben Taylor and Mike Moody asked if each property owner would be permitted to build storage units on the property and if privacy fences would be installed between each unit. Carroll answered that he had not had that discussion with the property owner but he would not recommend that those things be allowed.
Moody pointed out that the town homes would be for purchase, but after they are sold, the owner can choose to rent the property out.
“Here’s my problem with it. I have watched Castle Heights become an eye sore aesthetically coming down Raleigh Avenue. Castle Heights apartments started off very nice with Jean Clary Bagley and her team was servicing them as far as renting. I believe the property was sold at some point but you can ride by there any day and see the facades falling down and rotten wood everywhere. It has been a big complaint. I’ve watched it for two years and Mr. Callis told me just the other day that they are now looking in to it. It’s been like that for two years and its steadily going south,” said Gavin Honeycutt. “There are still a lot of unknowns and that is why I can not support this project at this time.”
Jean Clary Bagley answered, “They will be something very nice but we can’t make any plans yet because we have got to get over this hurdle of can he do it or can he not’.”
Surrounding property owners expressed their concerns about having the apartments in the area. One citizen said that she already had issues with people walking through her backyard and that adding this many town homes to the area would increase this risk.
Michael Reid expressed his concerns over the decrease in property value. “If I’m trying to sell my house and someone drives in and sees a multi-family dwelling nearby, it’s a turn off. So my property value will go down because of that.” Longtime Forest Hill resident, Mary McAden agreed, adding that she likes the peace and almost country style living in the neighborhood.
Another property owner asked if there were other areas of town that were zoned for this type of development. Carroll answered that he could not think of an area that was zoned for R2-8 that has not already been developed.
Resident John Ball said that he was concerned about the increase in traffic in the neighborhood. “Right now we have a great neighborhood made up of many different people. We want to keep it safe and increased traffic is a concern.”
Councilman Moss commented, “I think we have a housing crisis. As Mrs. Bagley said there are only four homes for sale in the town of South Hill. I’m just not convinced that this is the best project in that location with so many unknown questions.”
Honeycutt made the motion to deny the rezoning request, seconded by Moody. The motion was unanimously approved.
In other business, after having a conversation with President of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Grady Waters, Gavin Honeycutt spoke to the Council about the fire department having to pay $18,000 in legal fees “to ward off speculations and accusations”.
“I believe that if I were in their shoes and someone had accused me of breaking laws and not handling situations properly, without a doubt I would have sought Council to protect me as well.”
Honeycutt said that it was his understanding that the department is in need of safety equipment and air tanks. “They have used some of the money that they would have purchased gear with to pay Mr. Sparks that almost $18,000.”
Honeycutt then made a motion for a roll call vote to pay any outstanding fees so that the Town may “close this chapter”.
Mike Moody then pointed out that though he is not opposed to the motion, in following the Town’s protocol the request needed to go to the Fire Department Committee and a recommendation needs to be made to Council.
The South Hill Industrial Development Authority Chairman Spencer Crowder presented longtime member, Steve Watkins with a resolution of appreciation. After 26 years of service, Crowder officially retired as Chairperson on May 1. Crowder took the time to thank IDA Attorney Warren Matthews, Town Manager Kim Callis, Mayor Dean Marion, and the Board members for their help throughout his years with the IDA.
“We’ve got a good Board. This Board works hard for the Town with no salary, no pay, just to do what is best for the Town. On behalf of the Town, they have made my job a whole lot easier. Thank you all and thank you for the recognition,” said Watkins.
