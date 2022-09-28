Keeping the town clean

The South Hill Revitalization Committee held a Fall Operation Clean Up Day in South Hill on Saturday. The group worked to pick up trash in areas all over town to improve how the town is viewed as visitors travel through the community. They offer thanks to Olive Branch Baptist Church, Sonshine Christian Home School Group, Southside Baptist Church, Word of God International Ministries, Thomas Wilson Landscaping, BETA CLUB from Mecklenburg County High School and other individuals who turned out to help. Look for the next Operation Clean up in April of 2023. (contributed by L. Clary of SHRC)
Most Popular
Articles
- Mecklenburg JV’s Top Halifax, 50-20
- VSP investigating crash that killed Chase City man
- Lady Phoenix Capture Home Opener
- Mecklenburg Jury indicts 18 in Aug.
- 2 wounded, 2 arrested in local shooting
- Wine Festival to Benefit Barksdale Cancer Foundation this Saturday
- MMS Improves to 2-0 on Season
- Local police investigate active shooter threat at SH Elem
- Early voting begins in Mecklenburg
- Mecklenburg Falls 40-28 to Halifax
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.