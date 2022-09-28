Keeping the town clean

The South Hill Revitalization Committee held a Fall Operation Clean Up Day in South Hill on Saturday. The group worked to pick up trash in areas all over town to improve how the town is viewed as visitors travel through the community. They offer thanks to Olive Branch Baptist Church, Sonshine Christian Home School Group, Southside Baptist Church, Word of God International Ministries, Thomas Wilson Landscaping, BETA CLUB from Mecklenburg County High School and other individuals who turned out to help. Look for the next Operation Clean up in April of 2023. (contributed by L. Clary of SHRC)