BJ’s law enacted; “Carolina Squat” modification illegal in Virginia

On February 16, family-man Jody “BJ” Upton Jr. passed after getting into an accident with a pickup that had a “Carolina Squat” modification. The pickup crossed the center line on Skipwith Road and totaled Upton’s vehicle.
Nikki Allman—Upton’s girlfriend—quickly posted a petition to change.org titled “BJ's law against ‘Carolina squats.’” The petition sought to make the vehicle modification a primary traffic violation. Prior, it was only a secondary violation. Police cannot pull someone over for a secondary violation, only if they are committing a primary violation. Allman says the goal of the petition was to, “raise awareness of the dangers of the squatted trucks…I wanted to save another family from losing a loved one if I could.”
Allman couldn’t have fathomed how quickly the petition and BJ’s story would catch the eye of the public. She attributes amount of signatures and attention to social media. As of Monday—when the bill was officially signed into law—the petition had over 6,500 signatures.
BJ’s story also caught the attention of several lawmakers including Senator Frank Ruff and Delegate Tommy Wright. These two in conjunction with Senator Mark Peake—the patron of SB777 aka BJ’s Law, Senator Adam Ebbin, Delegate Elizabeth Bennett-Parker, Delegate Ronnie Campbell, and Delegate James Edmunds, II sponsored and saw the bill succeed.
Senators Mark Peake & Steve Newman, Delegates Tommy Wright & Wendell Walker, Sheriff Don Sloan, Sheriff EW Viar, Sheriff Donnie Simpson, Sheriff Mike Miller, Lynchburg Commonwealth Attorney Bethany Harrison, and members of BJ Upton’s family were all in attendance at the signing of the bill Monday.
Senator Steve Newman stated, “Today, joined by members of BJ Upton's family, my colleagues in the General Assembly, and law enforcement leaders, we took a critical step forward to prevent any further lives being lost at the hands of this dangerous truck modification. I am honored to have carried this bill and am grateful to Governor Youngkin and my colleagues for coming together in support of this important legislation.”
Allman says that it has been highly affirming to see Virginians regardless of political affiliation, race, ethnicity, or background come together to get this bill signed so quickly. “We are all so grateful to everyone who helped support making this happen. I’ve personally never seen Virginia—and can’t remember hearing of another state—pushing a law and changing the laws for safety as quickly as lawmakers did for SB777.”
“BJ was beautiful. He loved to make people smile and laugh…most of all he loved his friends and family, especially his son Brayden,” Allman shared. She continued, “BJ had a way about him you couldn’t help but like. He would shake strangers’ hands and instantly make a friend. He gave the best hugs. He was light. A light that we lost too soon. I hate the reason for the passing of the bill, but it had to be done. No other family should ever have to go through what we have been through. No one should have to figure out how to navigate a new normal without their son, grandson, dad, brother, uncle, significant other, or friend.”
At the signing, Governor Glenn Youngkin stated, “Nothing can bring BJ back, but with faith, time and love we can begin to heal from the pain of losing him. But the spirit of Virginia is strong, and when Virginians see a problem they come together and act.”
SB777 bans vehicles with the “Carolina Squat” modification from driving on Virginia highways. It specifies that the height of the front bumper is to be no more than four inches greater than the back bumper’s height. The bill went into effect Tuesday due to an emergency clause.
The Carolina Squat modification has only been banned in one other state thus far. North Carolina signed a similar bill in August 2021, which went into practice this last December. The modification is known to be impractical at best, and dangerous at worst. The modification causes headlights to be pointed toward the sky instead of on the road ahead. It can also compromise the driver’s view of the road as speculated by Upton’s family in this case.
Allman and the Upton family would like to thank the local community, and everyone who signed the petition and gave BJ’s story the attention necessary for this law to change. “His friends, family, and the community came together in such an amazing way. It was something really beautiful to come out of such a tragedy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.