Winter weather forecasted for the weekend

According to ABC Channel 8 News, a winter storm system will be moving in to Virginia overnight Saturday and in to Sunday morning. Light snow showers will begin late Saturday night and early Sunday morning with intensity picking up between 7 and 9 a.m.
Warmer air coming from the South Sunday afternoon adds to the risk of sleet and freezing rain. By Sunday evening we will see a steady rain. As of right now South Hill is falling in the 2 to 5 inch range for snow accumulation. We will update this information as the story develops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.