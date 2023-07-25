On May 26, Circuit Court Judge J. William Watson, Jr. released a letter of opinion stating that, in the Hawkins v. Town of South Hill FOIA lawsuit, the State Supreme Court required the reexamination of five documents previously ordered to be withheld from disclosure and apply the definition of “personnel information”.
In analyzing the definition of “personnel information”, the court determined that the only content exempt from disclosure is “that which is tied to the employment of the individual in some way, and which otherwise would not be disclosed to the employer”.
“FOIA was enacted by the General Assembly to ensure the people of the Commonwealth ready access to public records in the custody of the public body or it’s officers and employees. All public records should be presumed open, unless an exemption is properly invoked. By it’s own terms, the statute puts the interpretive thumb on the scale in favor of disclosure.”
The five documents in question included a petition signed by seven town employees to the Personnel Committee requesting a meeting to discuss concerns they had experienced in their work environment, an unsigned employee complaint letter against Kim Callis sent on August 21, 2019, a demand letter sent to South Hill’s town attorney regarding an employees claim that they had been discriminated against, resignation letters from former Finance Director Katherine Bigalow, Director of Public Works Bill Wilson, and an unnamed former Human Resources Manager, and emails between Bill Wilson, former Town Manager Kim Callis, Former Town Councilperson Glen Allen, Mayor Dean Marion, and Town Council.
The Town filed a Motion to Reconsider in response to Watson’s letter.
On July 21, Watson issued another opinion saying that the matter would not be reconsidered and requested that Hawkins prepare a final order “in keeping with the May 26” letter.
“The motion filed by the Town is little more than a series of conclusions such as the description of performance evaluations and discrimination and harassment complaints as ‘inherently personal’. The motion also unfairly characterizes portions of the Court’s opinion.”
In paragraph two of the Motion to Reconsider, the Town calls this conclusion erroneous “because the Mayor and the Town Council are part of the Town and, thus, the communication was to the employer and not outside the employment relationship.”
Watson simply stated that “no reasonable person” could find that an employee evaluation, sent to Mayor Marion and all members of Town Council, was an invasion of “personal privacy” when the employee who is the subject of the evaluation chose to distribute it.
“The Town then contends that the sky in the realm of public employment will surely fall if these documents are released, even with the appropriate redactions.”
Watson called this a policy argument and determined that it was the Court’s duty to fairly implement the mandate from the Supreme Court, not create policy by “judicial fiat”.
