Six PVHS Seniors granted Rotary scholarships

The South Hill Rotary Club presented scholarships to 6 Park View High School students this year as they pursue their college goals. Pictured are Rotary Members Lisa Clary, Randy Cash, Mark Arrington, II Luke Richey, Caitlyn Campbell, Mackenzie Bowen, Joshua Lipscomb, Ella Patton, Club Vice President Lynn Ellis and Club President Keith Ellis.
