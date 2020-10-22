October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Domestic violence is intentional intimidation, physical abuse, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive conduct, as part of a systemic pattern of power and control committed by one intimate partner against another (NCADV, n.d.). According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (2020), approximately 1 in 4 women have encountered sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime and reported at least one adverse impact of the violence.
Domestic violence is a widespread issue that affects people, regardless of age, financial status, sexual orientation, gender, race, ethnicity, religion, or nationality (NCADV, n.d.). Domestic violence can cause long-term, significant psychological, physical, and emotional damage to individuals. Thus, to defeat domestic violence, we, as a community, must be informed and willing to create change by spreading awareness of this prevalent problem. Suppose you are wondering how you can contribute to this cause. In that case, you can speak up for those who are afraid to advocate for themselves, share resources with other community members, and join webinars and workshops to help promote efforts in your community to mitigate and end violence against victims and survivors. Join us in honoring Domestic Violence Awareness Month and take a stand against domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is available for individuals in immediate danger at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) and 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). If you have further questions or concerns regarding domestic violence locally, please contact the Mecklenburg County Victim/Witness Assistance Program at 434-738-6191x 4355.
References
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Prevent domestic violence in your community. (2020, October 05). Retrieved October 14, 2020, from https://www.cdc.gov/injury/features/intimate-partner-violence/
National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV). (n.d.). What is domestic violence? Retrieved October 20, 2020, from https://ncadv.org/learn-more
