Rotary welcomes PVMS Principal

The South Hill Rotary Club welcomed Jonathan Dixon Principal of Park View Middle School as guest speaker last week. He updates the club on some of the challenges being faced by the teachers, parents and students since COVID 19 started in March. They had little notice about closing the schools and adjusting to teaching virtually for the last part of the 2020 and then restarting for 2020-2021 school year. Teachers had to adapt to smaller class sizes, staying in their little pods, planning for classroom and virtual instruction and safety precautions for the students. Many do not have proper internet access and have hot spots to utilize, and though it has been an adjustment they have moved forward and are working out the kinks as they navigate something new to all. Officials are working to bring middle schools back to the classroom and hope to make it happen as soon as feasible. There are still things to be worked out as far as class changing schedules, bus routes and more, but they are working behind the scenes regularly to do what us best for students, parents and teachers and still be able to follow the Healthcare guidelines. Pictured: Club President Keith Ellis and Dixon. Lisa Clary Photo.
