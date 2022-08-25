Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will hold its Annual Fall BBQ Chicken Dinner on Friday, September 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.  Drive thru or dine in for BBQ Chicken, Green Beans, Boiled Potatoes, Roll, Dessert and Water for $10 per plate.  Preorders are highly encouraged and may be placed by calling 434-689-2739 prior to 10 pm daily through Thursday September 8. The Palmer Springs Field Trial is a HGA hunt with 10 Places each Class – Derby & All Age.  Call Tommy Clark at 434-689-3037 prior to 10 pm daily to reserve numbers with registration beginning Friday, September 9 5:00-7:00 pm and continuing Saturday @ 5:00 am.  At Daylight on Saturday, September 10, the Hounds will be cast and Awards/Trophies will be presented mid afternoon.  The BBQ Dinner and all activities will commence at the Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department Firehouse.  The Firehouse is located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road (the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road) Palmer Springs, VA.