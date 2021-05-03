"We feel like we're under a microscope!"; SHVFD members address issues with the Town Manager, Council, and Former Chief

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department met last Friday evening with the Town Manager and Members of the Town Fire Committee to discuss ongoing issues between the Town and the Department.
Fire Chief and current Administrator of the Department, Michael Vaughn, welcomed every one to the meeting and showed a short video created by Secretary Zach Currin to show what the volunteers do and what they sacrifice to serve the community.
“These are your volunteers, this is your fire department, this is your home and we take great pride in it and we wanted to show you that we take great pride in the department. We take care of the department, we take care of each other, and we work very hard together. We hope that in this meeting we can accomplish quite a few things and that’s get a sense of direction to allow us to ask questions so that we have a better understanding of how to move forward so that we can prepare ourselves for the future of the fire department here in South Hill,” said Vaughn.
Deputy Fire Chief John Kelly asked what could be done to move beyond the old regime, referring to the change in leadership that occurred in July of 2020. “There’s been a lot of questions about why things happened in our elections and why we made changes. We’re trying to remain as positive as we can but one thing you will get out of this group of officers is transparency. There are no secrets in this fire department. There are no hidden agendas. There is no backwoods politics going on at this department. We represent this town in a professional manner.” He continued, “We know that there were some changes with the previous Chief that do not sit well with some people, him included. We would like to put it to rest and move forward.”
Chief Vaughn added that Town Officials are welcome at the firehouse at any time and that they are happy to answer any questions that the Town may have. “I want to try to eliminate that barrier where there seems to be some misconstrued information or that [the Town] has concerns and we were not able to communicate what our feelings are. We want to make sure that each of us gets to share our side of the story.” He continued, “Unfortunately at this point I feel that we have hit a brick wall and I don’t know why. I know that this group of officers, in my tenure with the department, is the best group I’ve ever seen.”
Training and Purchasing Captain, Kendall Kelly, said that he does not feel that the volunteers have been able to focus on their craft because members are having to deal with what they feel are political past issues. “We’re not always going to be perfect but we’re willing to change and adapt and we want to be open but we’re trying to figure out where the disconnect is.”
John Kelly said that since the elections in July, which saw the retirement of longtime Fire Chief, Rosser Wells, there have been changes in what the department is “allowed to do”. Kelly then asked why after doing things a certain way for 30 years, there were now more requirements and procedures to follow.
Kim Callis agreed that some things needed to be addressed to be able to move forward and expressed his pride in the department.
In reference to the Deputy Chief’s question, Callis answered, “What we had understood was that the former Chief wanted to serve another six months and then the Deputy Chief would become Chief. That’s what we understood right, wrong, or indifferent. When we heard that we knew there were going to be some issues that needed to be addressed from an employment law stand point.”
Callis said that the town attorney was contacted to help with the situation and weigh the options. The Town wanted time to prepare for the change but were caught off guard when the elections happened six months earlier than expected.
The concerns come from having full and part time staff become a liability to the Town if they are running fire calls while clocked in as an employee. The Town has employed Attorney Missy York, an employment law specialist, to determine how to get the employment issues right. In response the SHVFD hired Attorney Randy Sparks to represent the agency in the matter.
John Kelly said that in a Wednesday, April 14 meeting between the Fire Department, Mr. Callis, and Mrs. York, it was pointed out that Rosser Wells remaining Chief was not his choice. “I understand what you’re saying and I’m not trying to be smart about it but it really was not his choice at that point and we do not elect Officers for partial years.”
Officers elected by the volunteers serve a one year term. There is also a nominating committee who reviews the volunteers job and status. If everything checks out they will be placed on the ballot for the next July election.
Kelly also said that Wells knew that his time as Chief was coming to an end but that “he was not ready to face it”. Callis thanked Kelly for sharing that information because the Town was unaware of it and they took the decision to remove a longtime volunteer and Chief at face value and did not ask any questions.
According to Chief Vaughn, Former Chief Wells went to the Town office to see Mr. Callis two weeks prior to the election to inform him that he would no longer be the Chief.
Meeting minutes from a July 13, 2020 meeting of the fire department include a statement from Rosser Wells. “The time has come for me to step away, especially after the historic fire of Brian’s Steakhouse and turn the reins over to someone new. I want to personally thank you all for everything you did to support me and for allowing me to serve as Chief for as long as I have. Michael Vaughn will be your new Chief and he will do a fine job. You all have to support him and work together to keep this place going. I fully support him in his new role and will be around to drive the tanker if need be.”
Kendall Kelly then asked why Rosser Wells was being contacted in regards to fire department matters after the election of the new Chief.
Callis responded that he had approached Mr. Wells one time to ask him a question and the reason that he did it was because someone had brought him information and he wanted to know the answer to the question before it was asked it. Callis explained that Wells pointed him in the direction of who he needed to speak to. He then apologized for his actions.
Kendall Kelly pointed out that he has been with the department for 10 years and has never been approached with a question from Mr. Callis. Kelly then said, “You ask a lot of questions to the wrong people. There are a lot of meetings going on about things that are going on up here and nobody is coming in and asking us.”
Callis said that he had no knowledge of those meetings and asked Mr. Kelly to clarify.
“Have you guys not had meetings and discussed things like the Boat? There were a lot of concerns about the boat but no one came in here and saw the boat or asked questions about the boat,” Kelly answered referring to the new Boat 7 that was purchased with donated and grant funds and has already been used for water rescue.
Councilman and Fire Committee Member, Shep Moss, asked who Kelly was referring to because he has not had any meetings to discuss the fire department privately. Kim Callis then stated that he had not either.
Captain Kelly said, “Theres a disconnect between the Town and the Fire Department and we’re just trying to figure out why the questions are not being asked here.”
Moss said that if Mr. Callis was going to Rosser Wells’ home to have discussions he would like to know why and when as a Council member but not to generalize the people having meetings behind the scenes because he was not part of it.
The volunteers were particularly frustrated with Councilman Ben Taylor visiting the department with an “agenda”. Callis then said that the volunteers would have to schedule a meeting with the Councilman Taylor to which Vaughn responded, “We tried”.
John Kelly said that Mr. Taylor was welcome to be at the meeting but was not. The Friday night meeting was open to the public and any Council member that wanted to attend was invited to. The only Council member present, who is not a member of the Fire Committee, was Gavin Honeycutt.
Kelly said that it bothered the volunteers to hear the things that were being said about the department and it’s members. “We hear that we lied about the Boat and that we spent money on the boat. There are no boat expenses out there. We hear that we have a young purchasing officer eager to train, eager to buy new equipment, eager to buy the best equipment.” He continued, “Rumor is that young officers are bankrupting the fire department. Look at all the money spent since July. Well if the right person would have asked that question instead of spreading misinformation they would have found out that the money spent was grant and donation money."
When the department does purchase new equipment, they bid out equipment and compare prices. The purchasing committee, lead by Captain Kendall Kelly and Captain Brandon Vaughn, then brings the bid to the volunteers and they vote on the purchase as a whole.
Shep Moss asked if the fire members were being harassed by Council member(s) visiting the station. Kendall Kelly said that they were referring to a specific Councilman, later named as Ben Taylor by John Kelly, allegedly coming to look at things and walking around the department taking notes in a notebook. “Those questions directly tie to things that Chief Wells told us we could not do,” said Captain Kelly.
It was pointed out later in the meeting that Councilman Ben Taylor and Rosser Wells are related through the marriage of their children.
In the Wednesday, April 14 meeting it was stated in the minutes that the department asked former Chief Wells for a gym and it was denied and that since Wells’ retirement they have made a request and were told by Mr. Callis that the gym would have to be approved by Council. Deputy Chief Kelly also mentioned a request to purchase a utility truck that was also denied by Wells but was later purchased by Chief Vaughn as the truck was not the right size to haul the equipment that the department needed it for, making it a safety issue. Kendall Kelly stated in the same meeting that he does not want Rosser Wells to dictate what is going on at the fire department nor should he.
John Kelly pointed out that any Council member was welcome to stop at the department but it felt like Councilman Taylor had an agenda. Chief Vaughn said, “It got to the point where it was pretty regular and I did send an email and told him that was it. I’d had enough. If you want to ask a question, you ask it to all of the officers or the Town Manager, I’m done. That’s what I sent him in an email. The problem is we wanted to talk to the Fire Committee. We’ve asked. I’ve emailed. [The volunteers] have emailed. We want to have dinner with you. We want to talk to you and we were told no. I’m not ok with that. I’ll never be ok with that.”
Moss asked who was telling Chief Vaughn no to which he responded that Mr. Callis had denied the request to meet because the proper procedure to schedule a meeting was not followed.
Callis said that he was notified by Councilwoman Lillie Feggins-Boone that Michael had sent an email to the Fire Committee asking for a meeting. “The way meetings should work is they should go to the Town Manager, say this is the topic we want to discuss, and we will inform the committee chair and we will schedule a meeting. [Lillie Feggins-Boone] informed Michael that it needs to come through the Town Manager. I never received a request from Michael. I knew he had asked her about it but I never received anything that I can recall until we met with Missy York and you all wanted the meeting.”
Chief Vaughn disagreed and told Callis that he was included on the email that was sent requesting the meeting. “The email also says ‘And Kim we would like to extend this invitation to you’”.
Callis promised that he had never gotten the email that Vaughn was referring to. Councilwoman Feggins-Boone and Councilman Moss both said that they had received the email from the department.
When the fire members asked about the procedure for scheduling meetings Callis answered, “The proper thing to do is to take it to the Fire Chief and the Fire Chief should come to the Town Manager. Then the Town Manager and the Fire Chief will talk about it and we will figure it out.”
When asked why the volunteers could not reach out to Fire Committee or Town Council Members to invite them for dinner or a discussion, Lillie Feggins-Boone answered, “The proper protocol would be to go through the Town Manager first and he will set up the meeting for us. He is the Town Manager. He’s supposed to know what’s going on with everything.”
The Town currently has no written policy for scheduling meetings. Mr. Callis said that it was generally accepted knowledge in the local government. Councilman Moss made the suggestion to get a policy in writing and hold everyone to that standard. “If it’s not in the book then it’s not a rule.”
The Fire Members pointed out that they were confused by what was allowed and what was not since on October 19, 2020, Lillie Feggins-Boone, Shep Moss, and Delores Luster met at the fire department without the Town Manager present.
“We had issues. We had some concerns and we brought those concerns to the Fire Committee and that was on the 19th at 10 a.m. here so we just assumed that this is the way we met and everything is fine. That’s why we sent an email to meet again and then we get told that that is no longer ok and now we have to do it a different way.”
John Kelly asked if all Town Council members were aware that there was a procedure for scheduling meetings.”So when you go in to the hardware store up here and you find three Council members sitting in an office with the door shut and Town financial records is that proper?”
Mr. Callis said that he was unaware of any such meeting. The fire members responded that they have pictures of Town Councilmen Mike Moody, Ben Taylor, and Alex Graham having a meeting behind closed doors with Town financial documents at Graham Hardware.
Callis asked what was wrong with that to which Chief Vaughn pointed out that if there were three Council members present to discuss town business that the public needed to be notified of the meeting.
“Not when it’s an impromptu meeting Michael,” said Callis. Chief Vaughn asked, “If it’s an impromptu meeting then why can’t we have one?”
Moss understood how the fire members could be confused because at the October 19 meeting there was a business discussion taking place in a meeting that was not set up by the Town Manager nor was he present at the time. Callis admitted that the situation at that time was not handled properly and a mistake was made.
At the Wednesday, April 14 meeting the volunteers requested a meeting with the Fire Committee and one was set up for Friday, April 30. On Thursday, Callis cancelled the meeting because he had gotten word that the SHVFD attorney, Randy Sparks, would be present and felt that Missy York should be present as well. Mrs. York could not attend the Friday night meeting so Callis attempted to reschedule for May 7th. At the urge of the department the meeting continued for Friday evening.
“Were we advised that you were bringing legal counsel to the Wednesday meeting?” asked John Kelly. Callis replied that they were not.
“You were notified that our attorney was coming. We didn’t blindside you like you did us. You knew he was coming,” said Kelly.
“The reason we brought Missy York to that meeting was that our Council wanted her to be here to explain things,” said Callis.
“You did not give us an agenda that Wednesday, you did not tell us that an attorney was coming that Wednesday but you required us to give you an agenda and when you found out the attorney was coming you wanted to run and tuck tail. Why?” asked Deputy Chief Kelly. “What we see is inconsistency, misinformation, and flat out lies.”
Councilman Moss stated that he had received an email from Callis and Town Clerk, Anna Cratch, that the meeting was to be postponed at the recommendation of both attorneys.
Randy Sparks said that the request to reschedule was made to him and that he responded by saying he needed to speak with his client. “No there was no recommendation from me because I knew that they wanted to have this meeting.”
“We want to continue doing what we’re doing. We’re not causing any problems. We’re violating any laws,” said Deputy Chief Kelly.
Councilwoman Delores Luster and Kim Callis both spoke up and said that laws were being violated at the department.
“So the Department of Labor said that we are violating laws?” asked Chief Vaughn.
When Callis tried to stop the conversation from going further without both attorneys present Chief Vaughn pointed out, “I didn’t pop the can on this, you did when you said we were violating laws. So now you have to tell me which laws we are violating because you have talked to the Department of Labor.”
Callis said that the Town had received information that there were possible violations being committed involving the Fire Chief holding a paid position as the Fire Administrator and paid employees running fire calls while clocked in.
The fire department currently employees two full-time staff members, Administrator Michael Vaughn and Maintenance Tech, Brandon Vaughn.The part time employees work three eight hour shifts a month. They are contracted through the department and receive 1099 tax forms at the end of the year.
“I want to do the right thing and I’m going to do the right thing but you specifically said that we violated laws. Now if there are laws being violated I want to know what they are so that we can get them addressed and that’s why we have an attorney,” said Chief Vaughn.
“Carol and I believe that when you have paid staff during the day and they respond to fires and do whatever they do and then after their paid shift is over when they volunteer and go to fire calls after hours that is a violation of fire department regulations and they should be paid for that,” said Callis.
Chief Vaughn asked when did Callis decide that it was a problem since it has been done since 1986 and again in 1994 with the hiring of a second full-time employee. “We were concerned about the Chief and the Administrator being the same person and so we were looking into that,” said Callis.
Moss asked if Callis had contacted the Department of Labor to which he replied no. “We have not done it and we do not want to do it.”
Vaughn pointed out that a response from Missy York stated that she was not in a position to advise the best course of action to identify the potential liabilities. “The Town of South Hill and The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department need to assert certain levels of risks in which they are comfortable because the analysis is not based on a fact specific situation and we do not know for sure what the Department of Labor would determine.”
There was a general agreement between all of the members of the fire department that the rules and expectations changed after Rosser Wells retired in July 2020.
Vaughn said that the request to put in a gym for volunteers was denied and that he was told by Callis that it would have to be taken to Town Council for a vote. Members were confused as to why they could purchase a $24,000 sign in front of the building without approval from Council or a $22,000 shop in the lower parking lot that was not approved by Council but could not add a gym to their facility. Both of these changes occurred while Rosser Wells was Chief.
John Kelly said, “There’s a $15,000 repair to the ceiling here that was not approved by Council that was done by Kenbridge Construction who the previous Chief worked for when the ceiling was done. That project was never bid out.”
Callis said that he had no knowledge of that project to which Vaughn responded, “You paid for it. The Town wrote the check but that’s beside the point. The point is that we didn’t do anything any different than we ever have.”
Deputy Chief Kelly said that people and businesses in the town heard that the department was being denied a gym and donated equipment along with many other financial donations from local supporters.
John Kelly then steered the conversation towards former Chief Rosser Wells asking Callis why after years of harassment and disrespect from Wells he was protecting him. Callis answered, “I’m not going to dignify that with a response.”
The volunteers say that there were multiple harassment and abuse claims filed with the Town against Rosser Wells. Fire Department Board President, Grady Waters, said that he himself has heard Wells disrespect and verbally abuse multiple members of the department over the years. Waters also said that multiple members threatened to leave if Wells remained Chief after the July 2020 elections.
“No one knows how abusive he is. He was abusive to everybody,” said Waters.
Delores Luster told the Officers and Volunteers that they have been heard and that the information will be taken back to Council, which did not seem to sit well with the fire members.
“What do you expect us to do if we’re just hearing this tonight? See you all have had time to prepare. This is the first we are hearing of it and our ears are wide open and our hearts are open. We’re hearing you. We’re paying close attention to you. We are listening. That is our purpose in coming,” said Luster. “I understand that you feel like you haven't been heard. I’m getting that. Now that we know that you have to give us time to take a breath. You got to give us time to straighten this out.”
Shep Moss made the suggestion that the fire department minutes from the April 14 meeting should be sent to all Council members because it was very different from the update sent by the Town.
“When I read what the Town supplied and what the Fire Department supplied, that’s not the same meeting. Obviously we’re not hearing what’s really going on,” said Moss.
“We want to feel like we are just as important to you guys as you are to us and right now we’re not getting that. We feel like since July we have been ridiculed and picked on and everything we do is questioned,” said Kendall Kelly. “To us, we don’t mean anything to you Kim. We’re replaceable and we’re not I’ll tell you that.”
There will be another meeting on Friday, May 7 at the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department located on Brunswick Avenue.
