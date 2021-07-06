Alexander named Hometown Christmas Parade Grand Marshall

Local sports star, Odicci Alexander, announced via a recorded messaged at the Hometown Heroes Charity Softball Game that she would be leading the Hometown Christmas Parade as the Grand Marshall.
Within minutes of posting the announcement on Facebook Monday night, comments of support for the young star’s role in the parade started pouring in. One user said, “Yes! I'm glad South Hill realized she would be a great Grand Marshall and that she accepted.”
Chamber Executive Director Shannon Lambert says that the plan to have Odicci lead the parade had been in the works for a while and that she was glad to finally be able to share the good news with the community.
Alexander has been taking the sports world by storm since she rose to stardom pitching for James Madison University. Some of her highest achievements during her senior year include: setting a CAA Tournament single-game record for strikeouts with 16 in her no-hitter against Delaware, tossing a perfect five-inning game against College of Charleston, being named CAA Pitcher of the Year, being nominated for a Best Female College Athlete ESPY Award, being named Softball America’s NCAA Pitcher of the Year, and finishing the season with a .317 batting average, two home runs, 13 runs and 12 RBI.
As her fame continues to grow, Odicci never seems to forget her hometown. The Boydton native signed autographs and took photos with fans at Hardee Ford in South Hill on Saturday and can be seen talking and greeting people in local restaurants and establishments whenever she is in town.
Alexander could not attend the Battle of the Hometown Heroes Softball Game in person due to having a game with her professional softball team, the USSSA Pride, but she wanted the crowd to know that she was there in spirit and looks forward to serving as Grand Marshall in the Hometown Christmas Parade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.