Brodnax Police Chief fatally hit by truck in weekend crash

Friday evening on December 16, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey, 66, was fatally injured when struck by a truck in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road (US 58) in Brodnax.
Carey had pulled off to the right side of the road in the 200 block of Piney Pond Rd (US 58) to recover the remains of an animal that had been struck in the roadway. As Carey was returning to the side of the highway, an eastbound Ford F-150 pickup was unable to avoid striking the chief.
Chief Carey was transported to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill where he succumbed to his injuries.
The unnamed adult male driver of the pickup truck was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
According to Virginia State Police, emergency lights were activated on Carey’s police vehicle while he attempted to remove the animal from the roadway.
Joe Carey has been a staple around the town of Brodnax for many years, an actual Charlotte County native, Joe has been the Chief of Police in Brodnax, served 26 years with the Charlotte County Sheriffs Office and was a special officer to the Virginia State Police for the Tri-County Narcotics Task Force. He also served eight years as a member of the Charlotte County Board of Supervisors.
Charlotte County Sheriff Royal Freeman shared a message saying, "On behalf of the Charlotte County Sheriff Office, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Chief Joe Carey. We thank you for your years of service in Charlotte County. May God be with your family during this difficult time. Rest in peace."
His law enforcement career lasted over 40 years and his reputation preceded him. He was known for being a man who gets things done while being fair, honest and compassionate.
"The Town of Brodnax lost a dedicated member of our community. It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the tragic death of Police Chief Joe Carey to a traffic crash on Route 58. Highly regarded for his public safety professionalism and experience, Joe was a genuine friend to so many of us. He truly loved his job and worked hard to make a difference while protecting and serving our town," Brodnax Mayor Don Dugger.
"Chief Carey is survived by his wife, four sons, a daughter, and several grandchildren. I ask that you keep his family and colleagues with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."
