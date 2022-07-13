Most Worshipful James W. Golladay, Jr., Grand Master of Masons of Virginia made his Official Visit to the 27th Masonic District in South Hill Lodge No. 297 on July 1, 2022. Thirty-Five Masons and eighteen guests were in attendance. The meal was catered by Rising Smoke Bar B Que of South Hill. Right Worshipful Williams presented the Grand Master with a wooden plaque replica of the Grand Master’s pin and theme, Freemasonry, A Family Affair.
