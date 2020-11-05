911 texting option now available

The Mecklenburg County Emergency Communications Center (9-1-1) is pleased to announce Text-to-911 services are now available for Mecklenburg County residents and visitors. This technology will allow us to continue to provide the best services for those in need of help during an emergency. The preferred method of contacting 9-1-1 will always be to call, but the Text-to-911 option should be used by anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing, is in a dangerous situation and afraid to speak out loud, or has a medical emergency that keeps them from talking.
The following guidelines should be followed when texting to 911
- Call if you can, text if you can’t
- Provide the exact location of the emergency
- Call 911 if you get a message that says texting is not available
When texting 911 do not send videos, pictures, or emoji. You should not copy others on the message, text-to-911 cannot include more than one person, and please do not text and drive.
An active data plan is required to use Text-to-911 services.
For further information about Text-to-911 services contact Ben Duncan, Director of Emergency Communications, at ben.duncan@mecklenburgva.com.
Or you can visit the FCC website, https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/what-you-need-know-about-text-911
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.