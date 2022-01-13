Mecklenburg’s Supervisors heard from Melissa Hartman, Chairperson of the Bracey History Project, Monday regarding an office space for the non-profit.
Hartman shared that the goal of the nonprofit is to, “promote a sense of community belonging and community pride in the Bracey, Virginia area. We want to work to inspire partnerships among the community members, and to share the value and history of the heritage of the area.”
Their work consists primarily of collecting, preserving, and sharing the stories, photos and other points of interest that capture the area.
The office location is currently zoned Residential R-2, so they will need a Special Exception in order to use to office to raise funds and use them to invest back into the local community. Hartman also added that the Bracey History Project primarily uses the Bracey Community Center for events.
The Board approved the Special Exception application.
Petrina Carter—from Tri-County Community Action Agency—updated the Board on the Agency’s progress in 2021. “In November, we had great news…we were the recipients of a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos foundation. That grant is to help with homelessness in the three counties that we serve.”
Carter stated that the Agency is looking use the funds to hire one universal Intake Worker for all three counties, and a Homeless Counseling Specialist that will work strictly in Mecklenburg Count. The grant funds are to be used over a five year grant period.
Carter remarked that it’s hard hiring people right now. “We have quite a few positions open, and so I wanted to let you all and the public know that Tri-County is an employer here in this community. Some of the positions that we have available right now are: a Mental Role-model, a Program Coordinator, a Healthy Families Resource Specialist, a Virginia Housing Case Manager, a Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Case Manager, a Fiscal Specialist, three Weatherization Technician Assistants, and a Private Jobs Home Maintenance Assistant.” She continued, “in addition to us having these jobs available, most of them are paying above $15/hour, they’re full-time positions with benefits, and they’re a wonderful way to get started in your career and help the community.”
The Budget & Finance Committee also reviewed the MCPS Capital Improvement Request FY 2022 summarized below. The total request was for $725,000.
The request is divided as follows:
—For the Employee Parking Lot construction & Central Office Trailer Demo: $135,000.
- Request the construction of an additional parking lot in the fenced in area behind Central Office. More parking spaces are needed for training sessions and Board meetings. This request would also provide a secure area to park county cars when they are not in use. There’s also an office trailer that will need to be demoed to make room for this parking lot.
—Transportation Radio Project: $58,000
- The current VHF radio system has many ‘dead spots’ throughout the county due to only 1 repeater in the Baskerville area. This means there is little to no radio communication with most drivers as they transport students on a daily basis.
- MCPS has been working with Jon Taylor, Emergency Services Coordinator for Mecklenburg County, and Dan Christie with Mobile Communications America for over a year to come up with a solution that would allow the school system to use Mecklenburg County’s current UHF infrastructure for radio communication on the buses and cars. This will benefit both parties by adding more capacity to Mecklenburg County’s existing system.
- MCPS was able to acquire the bulk of the funding through the School Equipment Grant ($192,000). They will need the remaining $58,000 requested to cover the balance. This is a time-sensitive request, as Motorola will have a $30% price increase after January 14, 2022. They want to lock in the current pricing before the aforementioned increase.
—New School Radio Project: $69,000
- The new secondary school complex sits on a huge campus covering over 200 acres, the main building is constructed of CMU block wall. MCPS has also worked with Mobile Communications America to provide a solution to the radio communications needed. A reliable UHF system is crucial to the daily safety and security of MCPS’s students, staff, and campus. This request is also time-sensitive, as Motorola will have a 30% price increase after January 14, 2022. MCPS wants to lock in this current pricing as well.
—New School Uniforms: $326,000
- MCPS will be combining four existing secondary schools with four different mascots into a combined facility using one common mascot, The Phoenix. This will require the purchase of new uniforms for all sports, cheerleading, and marching band. Current Mecklenburg County Middle & High School principals and new Activities Administrator have worked with BSN to design an outfit for the sports teams with Nike uniforms, cheer with Varsity Cheer uniforms, and Band with uniforms from Demoulin. A panel of MCPS employees have participated in the process.
—Turf Equipment: $137,000
- The new school complex will have several Bermuda Grass athletic fields. Proper equipment to maintain the fields looking great year-round is required.
The Budget & Finance Committee recommended the FY 2022 request for a total of $588,000 omitting the Turf Equipment request. The Board approved the recommended motion.
No changes were made to the Board of Supervisors this year. Glenn Barbour and Glanzy Spain were re-nominated for Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Board respectively. The 2022 Board of Supervisors’ approved meeting schedule is as follows:
- January 10 at 9:30a.m.
- February 14 at 9:30a.m.
- March 14 at 7p.m.
- April 11 at 9:30a.m.
- May 9 at 9:30a.m.
- June 13 at 7p.m.
- July 11 at 9:30a.m.
- August 8 at 9:30a.m.
- September 12 at 7p.m.
- October 11 at 9:30a.m.
- November 7 at 9:30a.m.
- December 12 at 7p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.