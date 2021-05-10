Remembering Moms; Mother’s Day Ceremony held in Crestview

Crestview Memorial Park hosted a Mother’s Day ceremony in memory of all of the mothers buried in the cemetery. Sales Manager Bettie Pearson welcomed guests and introduced the new Administrator, Sherry Malone.
Pastor Edward Lee opened the service with a prayer followed by the presentation of two poems; “If Roses Grow in Heaven” and “If There’s a Phone in Heaven”.
Guests laughed as Bettie explained that the event had been changed from a balloon release ceremony to a balloon popping ceremony because of state laws banning balloon releases. “There’s a reason why these balloons are tied to our wrist because I’m not going to jail for anybody. The law says that if these balloons are released, we will have to pay a $25 fine per balloon,” she said.
After a message from New Life Ministries Church Pastor, Alfredia Lee, delivered a message about remembering all of the knowledge and lessons that mothers instill in us all, guests were given toothpicks and the balloons were popped in honor of mothers everywhere.
Guests were instructed to dispose of their balloons in the nearest trashcan so that all laws were followed. The ceremony closed with “I Can Only Imagine” by Mercy Me.
