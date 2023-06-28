A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 21 individuals in June. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Tayshawn Hawkins of South Hill is charged with three counts of first degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding with the victim injured, violent possession of a weapon, malicious shooting into a vehicle, shooting in a public place, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle resulting in death, malicious wounding by a mob, and six counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Elizabeth Pitchford of Kenbridge is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Richard Rankin of Courtland is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Jamar Alexander of South Hill is charged with felony robbery using force and abduction by force or intimidation.
Ian Pertos of Chesapeake is charged with felony assault and battery.
Clarence Coleman of South Hill is charged with unlawful wounding.
Frederick Sorge of San Antonio, TX is charged with two counts of sodomy on a helpless victim.
Ronnie Smith of Boydton is charged with driving on a suspended license and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kelton Duncan is charged with entering a structure to commit assault and battery.
Gabrielle Alexander of South Hill is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug and petit larceny.
Vernice Jones of Taboro, NC is charged with malicious wounding.
William Griffin of Franklin is charged with eluding police and driving on a suspended license.
Michael Chambers of Scottsburg is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Tylik Minor of Brodnax is charged with making felony threats in writing.
Quentin Nelson of Clarksville is charged with driving while intoxicated, nonviolent possession of a firearm, and violation of a protective order.
Curtis Smith of Portsmouth is charged with two counts of shoplifting.
Robert Jackson of North Chesterfield is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with force, and public intoxication.
Elijah Armstrong of Halifax is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Taekwon Williams of South Hill is charged with nonviolent felony possession of a firearm.
Saint Garrett of South Boston is charged with driving while intoxicated.
Dante Roberts of Chase City is charged with possession, with intent to manufacture, a Schedule I or II drug and shooting at an occupied building.
