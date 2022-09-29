Gov. declares State of Emergency as VA prepares for Hurricane Ian; Parker Oil sends 10 to assist with Florida relief efforts

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival on Friday, September 30.
“Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”
The hurricane made it’s way through Southwest Florida on Wednesday moving towards Georgia and South Carolina. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is “preparing for the worst.”
The state could see some wind damage, including downed powerlines and trees, and severe flooding in certain areas. The heaviest rains are predicted to be on Friday evening into Saturday morning and through Monday. At least 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected with wind gusts from 25 to 40 mph. The threat for hail and tornadoes appears to be higher to our south and east.
Parker Oil Company has deployed 10 to assist with the relief efforts in Florida following the hurricanes impact.
“Please keep our drivers and those in the path of approaching Hurricane Ian in your thoughts as Parker Oil Disaster Relief teams from from Burkeville, Hopewell, Franklin, Suffolk, Chase City and South Hill plants started their journey South to assist with fueling operations this afternoon.”
The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled their Fall Fish Supper scheduled for this weekend due to concerns for the safety of citizens. The Exiled Motorcycle Club will continue with You Are Not Alone Day on Saturday, October 1 come “rain or shine”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.