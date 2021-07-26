Raleigh woman dies in motorcycle crash

Virginia State Police Trooper J. J Kempo is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Shiney Rock Road in Mecklenburg. The accident occurred on Saturday, July 24 at 5:37 p.m. less than a mile south of Hill Top Road.
Scott A. Dolgner of Raleigh, NC was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he entered a curve and ran off the roadway, striking some debris. Both occupants were ejected when the motorcycle overturned.
Dolgner, 57, was transported to Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston where he is being treated for serious injuries.
The passenger, Christina F. Dolgner, 57, of Raleigh, N.C., was transported to Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston, Va., where she succumbed to her injuries.
