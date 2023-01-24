Dicks charged in Chase City murder; 13 more indicted by jury in Jan.

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 14 indictments to individuals in January. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Mark Dicks of Chase City is charged with the 2nd degree murder of Orenzo Jason Redd, 41.
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 11714 Highway 92 in Chase City for a report of a person being shot on Thursday, August 4 around 1 a.m.
When law enforcement arrived they found Redd suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Rescue crews pronounced Redd deceased at the scene.
The suspect, Mark Clifford Dicks, 39, was located and immediately taken into custody at his home located at 11727 Highway 92 across the street from Redd’s.
Witnesses say that a verbal altercation occurred between Dicks and Redd. Dicks allegedly shot Redd multiple times through the screen door of his home with a .556 caliber assault rifle. A rifle, believed to be used in the incident, was recovered from the suspects yard.
Dicks is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail without a bond.
Santos Perez of Kenbridge is charged with one count of felony child abuse.
Robert Mosley, Jr. of Chase City is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Angel Barreto of Chase City is charged with maliciously shooting at or discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling or building and nonviolent felony possession of a firearm.
Shawn White of Bracey is charged with malicious wounding and abduction by force.
Priscilla Mosley of Chase City is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Matthew Edmonds of Red Oak is charged with felony larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm having been previously convicted.
Tayshawn Hawkins of South Hill is charged with two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, felony possession of a firearm having been previously convicted, attempted first-degree murder of Taki Davis, and malicious wounding.
Kionte Baskerville of South Hill is charged with received with the intent to use a stolen credit card or credit card number.
Robbie Hodges of LaCrosse is charged with two counts of breaking and entering, violent possession of a firearm, firearm larceny, grand theft auto, and grand larceny.
Tenisha Brodnax of South Hill is charged with malicious wounding.
James Hartrum of Buffalo Junction is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Brian Hartrum of Chase City is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug, driving after forfeiting license.
Tiffany Reese of South Hill is charged with two counts of child abuse, two counts of child cruelty/ injuring, permanently maiming another while driving under the influence, and driving while intoxicated.
