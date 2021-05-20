Pet of the Week: Athena

The Lake Country SPCA Pet of the Week is Athena. She's been quiet & stoic since left at the shelter. You can feel she's sad, literally hanging her head waiting for time to pass. Staff has not been able to cheer her up. This beauty is 4 years old, HOUSEBROKEN, spayed, vaccinated & microchipped. Her family said they were moving & couldn't take her. They said Athena is a good girl, is ok with other dogs & is an Australian Cattle Dog mix. She looks a lot like an English Pointer though. To give Athena a reason to get off her cot & play with toys again, call (434) 374-8076 &/or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com to ask about adoption. Visit LCSPCA at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927 Mon-Sat from 12-4.