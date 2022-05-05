Bottoms wins Enterprise drawing

Betty Bottoms of South Hill is the recipient of the $100 Best of the Best drawing prize. Thank you for participating and subscribing to the South Hill Enterprise. Pictured with Account Executive Tim Griffin. (Jami Snead/ Editor)
Most Popular
Articles
- Charlotte man dies in exit ramp crash
- LaCrosse man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder in Chase City shooting; 14 more indicted by grand jury
- Chittum missing from Bracey since February
- Big Ben’s Son Following in Dad’s Footsteps
- Small Business Spotlight: Creedmoor Wellness overcomes pandemic and keeps business thriving
- 85 pounds of marijuana found on Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg
- Melvin Cornelius Hendricks, Jr.
- Phoenix Football Schedule Released
- Woodfield Club party ends with fatal shooting
- Herbert Hoover Evans
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.