A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 28 individuals in June. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Mark Clifford Dicks of Chase City is charged with first degree murder, reckless handling of a firearm, felony homicide, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a murder, shooting into an occupied building, shooting in the commission of a felony, malicious assault, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug, and possession of a gun by a nonviolent felon.
Franklin Eugene Edmonds of Brodnax is charged with the attempted first degree murder of Franklin A. Edmonds, felony arson, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and breaking and entering.
Kavonte Jakyle Drequan Gayles of Saxe is charged with first degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of attempted aggravated murder, felony murder homicide, two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of shooting or stabbing in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied building.
Shelia Smith Vanderpool of Chase City is charged with two counts of identity theft, two counts of credit card theft, and three counts of credit card fraud.
Earnest Atkins Alexander Jr. and Hyking Samson Simmons, both of South Hill, are charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Julius Chavis is charged with conspiracy to commit credit card fraud and conspiracy to commit credit card theft.
Leshawn Amar Belle of Red Oak with charged with felony strangulation/suffocation and felony child abuse.
Donald Robert Warden of Clifton Forge, VA is charged with feloniously eluding police.
Jessica Dashe Atkins of Farmville is charged with felony malicious wounding.
Rodney Antonio Tucker Jr. of Richmond is charged with eluding police and grand theft auto.
Markeith Al-Jamal White of Saxe is charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug and possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Raven Symone Baskerville of South Hill is charged with driving without a license, possession of a firearm, and driving under the influence.
Stephanie Denise Roark of La Crosse is charged with felony credit card theft and credit card fraud.
Jonathan R. Clevinger of South Hill is charged with breaking and entering, destruction of personal property, and grand larceny.
Caleb Justice of Bracey is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Keith Lynn Wall of Buffalo Junction is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Jaden Wayna Bagley of South Hill is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm.
Nathan Gaitor of Petersburg is charged with possessing/transporting a weapon by a convicted violent felon and possession of a stolen firearm.
Hailey Aleasa Barber of Roanoke Rapids, N.C. is charged with felony perjury.
Elijah Conyers of Oxford, N.C. is charged with making a false statement on a criminal history consent form.
Nehemiah Moore of South Hill is charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I or II drug.
Brandon Finley Rhoads Nordin of Aylett is charged with obtaining money under false pretenses and failure to perform a promise of construction after accepting money for the project.
James Thomas Spencer of South Hill is charged with driving under the influence and driving after forfeiture of a license.
Juanita Wright of Boydton is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Jaquelle Devon Wyche of South Hill is charged with breaking and entering.
William G. Moore Jr. of La Crosse is charged with malicious wounding.
