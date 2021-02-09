The South Hill Town Council meeting scheduled for Monday, February 8 has been rescheduled due to several Town employees testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. According to a Facebook post made by the Town, arrangements have been for the entire Town Hall to be thoroughly sanitized and disinfected.
“As all Town Hall staff had some exposure to those who tested positive, everyone will be sent home to quarantine for five workdays. During that time, if you have a water or sewer issue, please call 434-917-9463 or 434-917-0853. If you have a police or fire emergency, please call 911.”
Utility payments can be made online at www.southhillva.org/town-of-sh/bill-payment or placed in the drop box at the front of the Town Hall building. The Town Hall will reopen on Tuesday, February 16 but will remain closed to the public “due to restrictions”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.