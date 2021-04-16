April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Sexual assault can be defined as “conduct of a sexual nature which is non-consensual, and is accomplished through threat, coercion, exploitation, deceit, force, physical or mental incapacitation, and/or power of authority” (DCJS, 2019). Research indicates that every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted (RAINN, 2021). According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (2019), about one-third of women and approximately one-fourth of men will have unwanted sexual contact at some point in their lives (DCJS, 2019). If someone is subjected to unwanted or nonconsensual sexual activity, it is referred to as sexual harassment. If a person is under the age of 18, intoxicated, high, unconscious, or physically or cognitively impaired, that person cannot give consent. A person’s mind can be changed at any moment about sexual activity, and consent can be withdrawn.
A survivor of sexual assault can experience psychological, emotional, and physical effects. These outcomes can be challenging to cope with, but they can be addressed with the right assistance and support. As a community, there are steps we can take to put a stop to sexual assault against vulnerable individuals. We can intervene by being a distraction to prevent sexual acts from occurring, contacting authority or emergency services, directly asking the at-risk individual if assistance is needed, and getting others involved for support. We all can use our voices to make a difference in preventing sexual violence. If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, please contact the Virginia Family Violence & Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-838-8238 (24 hours/day, toll-free). TEXT: 804-793-9999. CHAT: 804-793-9999. You may also contact the toll-free Victim Assist Virginia Helpline at 1-888-887-3418. If you have further questions or concerns regarding sexual assault locally, please contact the Mecklenburg County Victim/Witness Assistance Program at 434-738-6191x 4355.
