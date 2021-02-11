The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department was called in to assist Lawrenceville, Alberta, and Dolphin with a confirmed working fire in the downtown area of Lawrenceville. SHVFD Truck 7 and Support 70 assisted with suppression, ventilation, and overhaul. The fire was suppressed before it could spread to any surrounding properties.
SHVFD assists with morning structure fire in Lawrenceville
