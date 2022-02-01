Small Business Spotlight: Love Café offers more than healthy meal options

Love Café has been providing the community with healthy meal options since October of 2020. While many small businesses struggled to survive in a global pandemic, the owners at Love Café found ways to grow.
“I don’t know that I took a different approach while trying to maintain during the pandemic. I would say that it is the work ethic that kept it going more than anything. I live and breathe the café. It’s definitely a passion for me,” said Owner and Operator Victoria Derby.
Victoria and her business partner Katrina Burch decided to open the restaurant after leaving their Yoga studio one morning in search of a healthy meal. “There weren’t many options in South Hill. A few places have a small selection but nowhere that really caters to the healthier option.”
Over the past couple of years, the menu at Love Café has grown tremendously. “At a time when, through no fault of their own, many restaurants had to dial their menus back. We went in the opposite direction and kept adding new food choices to our selection.”
Though Love Café does cater to those looking for a healthy meal option, there are still many “less healthy” items on the menu including burgers, bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches, and biscuits and gravy.
“When you come to Love Café, we have something for you. It doesn’t matter what your situation is, we have something here for you to enjoy.”
Derby prides herself on having options for those with food related health issues such as gluten allergies or celiac disease. “We provide these different dishes but most importantly they taste good. I feel really good about the dishes that we serve to people who have those health issues.”
Victoria Derby and her husband enjoy their blended family of three children, who are all adults now, and three grandchildren.
She found her passion in nutrition and learning how the body reacts to food. “We can heal ourselves with food. If you think about it we are faced with the decision of what to eat at least three times a day and so it’s what your putting in your body that has a profound effect on your health.”
Derby and her team of six employees are available to help you Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant is located on 120 South Hill Avenue and provides an online ordering option by visiting www.lovecafesouthhill.square.site. Choose to pick up in the restaurant or curb side or have your meal delivered straight to your door.
