The Virginia Tobacco Commission is now accepting applications for the Talent Attraction Program (TAP), whose purpose is to “encourage recent graduates to live in the tobacco region and work in targeted, hard-to-fill occupations in the tobacco region by providing up to $12,000 annually in student loan repayment with a two-year commitment”.
The program requires applicants to have a desire to serve their communities through “civic engagement” and to work in a particular occupation in which there is now a shortage of in the workforce. “By providing large individual awards, this program seeks to truly incentivize people to change their career plan and locate in the tobacco region.”
Interested individuals must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the program.
- Have graduated or planning to graduate between March 15, 2019 and December 31, 2021, with a bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited institution of higher education, public or private, in-state or out-of-state.
- Legally able to work in the United States.
- Live in the tobacco region for the 24-month period of employment in which the award is made.
- Become engaged in the community though volunteer work with local non-profit or government activities, such as United Way, Ruritan Club, Junior League, PTA, citizen committee for local government, local fire/EMS, food banks, youth sports coach, etc. with a total annual engagement of at least 50 hours worked.
- Have qualifying educational loans
- Begin full-time employment in the tobacco region within six months of the award letter or graduation and work for 24 months in one of the following occupations in the tobacco region:
- Public School Teacher in science, math, technology/computer science, or career and technical education (6-12)
- Public school special education teacher (K-12)
- Speech language pathologist
- Physical Therapist
- Occupational Therapist
- Industrial or Electrical Engineer
- Information security, network, or computer systems analyst
Reward priority will be given to applicants who reside in or are from tobacco region localities. The application deadline for the Talent Attraction Program is April 30, 2021.
