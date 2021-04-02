At approximately 3:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Mecklenburg County Emergency Communications Center alerted Company 4, Mecklenburg Rescue, South Hill Boat 7, and Lake Gaston Boat 8 to a capsized watercraft with subjects in the water. Unit 78 and Boat 7 with four Rescue Members responded and deployed at Occoneechee State Park in Clarksville. Rough waters, high wind, and cold temperatures were present during rescue efforts. Boat 7 and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries boat made contact with the capsized vessel approximately 200 yards from the shoreline and located one subject clinging onto a 12’ Jon Boat. The subject was alert but was in rough and frigid waters. The patient was taken to shore and evaluated by EMS. Boat 7 remained with the capsized boat to ensure no additional vessels collided with it. The scene was turned over to the US Coast Guard and all units cleared without further incident. Great teamwork by all agencies involved! Special thanks to our volunteers who continue to risk their lives to save the lives of others.