Fire Crews respond to Park View HS on Monday

On Monday, August 1 at 4:35 PM, the South Hill VFD, La Crosse VFD, Buckhorn VFD, Southside Rescue and Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to Park View High School for a reported Structure Fire.
Fire Chief Michael Vaughn arrived on scene to find smoke showing from the delta side and additional smoke coming from the roofline on all four sides of the structure.
Engine 73 arrived on scene and made a push through the rear entrance with a water can and located a fire in the boys locker room. 73 was able to quickly knock the fire down and deem the incident under control. Fire crews remained on scene until 6:47 PM ventilating the structure.
MCSO is currently still investigating the cause of the fire.
