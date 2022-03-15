Body found outside of South Hill town limits

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was found on Bent Creek Road near Dockery Road outside of South Hill town limits.
Not many details have been released except that it was a black female who apparently had died from a gunshot wound.
Deputies believe that the body is linked to a case in Lunenburg County where a woman was reported missing on Friday, March 11 by Victoria police.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
