Body found outside of South Hill town limits

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was found on Bent Creek Road near Dockery Road outside of South Hill town limits. 

Not many details have been released except that it was a black female who apparently had died from a gunshot wound. 

Deputies believe that the body is linked to a case in Lunenburg County where a woman was reported missing on Friday, March 11 by Victoria police.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office. 