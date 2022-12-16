Brodnax Police Chief struck by tractor trailer in fatal accident

Earlier today, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was fatally injured when struck by a tractor trailer in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road (US 58) in Brodnax.
We are told that the incident occurred near the town water tower about 100 yards from the county line.
Chief Carey was attempting to remove a dog from the busy roadway when he was hit by the tractor trailer. All lanes were shut down.
First responders declined making a statement at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are received.
Joe Carey has been a staple around the town of Brodnax for many years, an actual Charlotte County native, Joe has been the Chief of Police in Brodnax, worked for the Mecklenburg County Sheriffs Office and was a special officer to the Virginia State Police for the Tri-County Narcotics Task Force.
His law enforcement career lasted over 40 years and his reputation proceeded him. He was known for being a man who gets things done while being fair, honest and compassionate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.