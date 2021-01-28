Commonwealth Exterminators, Inc. was started in 1982 by Rodney Elmore. Elmore said the business began, “as a one-man operation serving both Central and Southside Virginia. Since then, it has evolved into a three-generation family business serving both Virginia and North Carolina.” In July of 2011, the business was recognized by PCT Magazine as a “Top 25 Companies to Watch”. The company also takes pride in being a Quality Pro Certified Company, the first in the area. This certification verifies to customers that all the staff has been through extensive background checks, drug testing, and have safe driving records.
Rodney says what he enjoys most about the job is working with people; he enjoys being able to, “help people solve problems in their own homes and businesses.” He also adds that he, “enjoy[s] the family culture we have created here over the years. While we are truly a family-owned and operated business, even those who work with us who are not blood related are considered family.”
The Commonwealth Exterminators, Inc. team is filled with staff members who work for the community both on the job and off. Elmore’s son Ricky is the current Chief of Lake Gaston’s Volunteer Fire Department, his grandson Austin is Lieutenant, and two of his other top workers serve in officer positions as well. His daughter Rhonda is active on the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association board, and is additionally finishing her term as President of Virginia Pest Management Association next month. The Elmores and staff are all heavily involved in the community they serve. Of his team, Rodney shares that, “everyone’s commitment to their community and volunteerism is directly aligned with our values and company culture, and that makes me very proud.”
At the moment, Rodney’s duties lie in being available to the staff members as well as customers when needed. He has been making an effort to step back and let his children, Rhonda and Ricky, take the reins to guide the company towards they vision for it.
Commonwealth Exterminators, Inc.’s business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. The shop is located at 2070 Lawrencville Plank Road. Customers can reach them at (434) 848-9800 or online at pestfreelkg.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.